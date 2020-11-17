Mask-related violations most reported among breaches of virus control measures: data
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- People in South Korea are violating mask-wearing rules more than any other regulations in place against COVID-19, government data showed Tuesday.
Restaurants are where such breaches of antivirus restrictions occur most frequently, followed by indoor gyms and religious facilities, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.
The ministry said it has received a total of 25,392 reports via its system responding to public petitions in connection with the violations, and 20,151 cases were confirmed to be violations.
Among them, 13,822, or 68.6 percent, were about not wearing face masks in public places. Other cases included insufficient social distancing (12.2 percent), lack of body temperature checks (8.5 percent) and unwritten entry logs (7.5 percent).
Meanwhile, a total of 820,223 people in the country have underwent self-quarantine, as of last Sunday, due to the coronavirus outbreak, with 35,971 remaining quarantined at home, the ministry said.
-
-
