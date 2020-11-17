Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Mask-related violations most reported among breaches of virus control measures: data

All News 15:20 November 17, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- People in South Korea are violating mask-wearing rules more than any other regulations in place against COVID-19, government data showed Tuesday.

Restaurants are where such breaches of antivirus restrictions occur most frequently, followed by indoor gyms and religious facilities, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

The ministry said it has received a total of 25,392 reports via its system responding to public petitions in connection with the violations, and 20,151 cases were confirmed to be violations.

Among them, 13,822, or 68.6 percent, were about not wearing face masks in public places. Other cases included insufficient social distancing (12.2 percent), lack of body temperature checks (8.5 percent) and unwritten entry logs (7.5 percent).

This image, provided by Yonhap News TV, depicts a mask-wearing rule against the spread of the new coronavirus. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Meanwhile, a total of 820,223 people in the country have underwent self-quarantine, as of last Sunday, due to the coronavirus outbreak, with 35,971 remaining quarantined at home, the ministry said.

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#anti-virus measure violations #coronavirus #COVID-19
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!