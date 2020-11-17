Air Force chief to visit Hawaii for talks with U.S. space, air forces commanders
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong will visit Hawaii this week for talks on alliance issues with U.S. military leaders in charge of space and air operations, his office said Tuesday.
Lee will depart South Korea on Wednesday for a five-day trip at the request of U.S. chief of space operations, Gen. John Raymond, to take part in the Chief of Space Operations and Air Chiefs Visit event hosted by the U.S. military, according to the Air Force.
During his stay, Lee will hold his first bilateral talks with Raymond, the first chief of the U.S. Space Force, since its establishment in December last year, and discuss South Korea's efforts to boost its space defense capabilities.
The Air Force chief also plans to hold talks with U.S. Pacific Air Forces Commander Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach to discuss ways to strengthen alliance and defense cooperation between the two countries, the military said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
4
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
5
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
1
Distancing scheme in greater Seoul raised to Level 1.5 amid virus resurgence
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of another wave of pandemic as new virus cases over 200 for 3rd day
-
3
(LEAD) Gov't moving to raise distancing rules in Seoul, Gangwon areas this week
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases over 200 for 4th day; tougher virus curbs eyed in greater Seoul
-
5
Seoul city begins renovation of landmark Gwanghwamun Square