Gov't committee virtually scraps new Gimhae airport project
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- A state committee established to review the feasibility of expanding Gimhae International Airport in southeastern South Korea on Tuesday effectively scrapped the plan, citing safety and environmental issues and a lack of thorough communication with the local government in the decision making process.
"The new Gimhae airport plan needs substantial supplementation and as of now remains insufficient in dealing with future changes," said Kim Soo-sam, head of the review committee under the prime minister's office, while briefing on the committee's findings at the government complex in Seoul.
According to Kim, the committee concluded that the new Gimhae airport project "needs to undergo a fundamental review."
The committee also highlighted insufficient communication between the transportation ministry and the nearby Busan city government, as the building of a new airstrip warranted the need to demolish part of a nearby mountain in the area.
The plan was first announced in June 2016 during the previous administration under former President Park Geun-hye in light of the growing demand for air transportation in the southeastern region.
Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province had advocated for Miryang, citing its easier accessibility and sufficient demand, whereas Busan's residents demanded the new airport be built on Gadeok Island within the port city.
