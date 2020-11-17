Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea calls for information sharing on essential traveler policies in APEC ministers' meeting

All News 15:52 November 17, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has called for countries to actively share information about policies on allowing the entry of essential travelers from overseas as part of efforts to facilitate trade and investment amid the pandemic, officials said Tuesday.

Seoul made the proposal during a ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) held virtually on Monday (Seoul time) and attended by senior government officials of 21 member economies, the foreign ministry said.

The meeting came ahead of the APEC summit slated for Friday.

During Monday's meeting, Seoul's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee stressed that sharing such policy details would contribute to boosting "people-to-people connectivity" in the region.

This photo filed on Oct. 16, 2020, shows South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee speaking during a reception hosted for foreign ambassadors in Geneva. (Yonhap)

She also called for other effective ways to ensure that emergency trade measures designed to support industries affected by COVID-19, such as non-tariff measures, do not result in creating unnecessary barriers to trade.

She also stressed the importance of reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO) in order to restore the multilateral trade system.

Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho, who was also present at Monday's meeting, underlined efforts toward "inclusive, sustainable and qualitative growth" to overcome the current health crisis and explained Seoul's contribution to developing vaccines and treatment to that end.

In the joint statement released after the meeting, the countries reaffirmed their commitment to facilitating economic recovery and continuing cooperation in combating COVID-19, including efforts to establish a digital platform to share pandemic responses, according to the ministry.

Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho speaks during the APEC Ministerial Meeting held virtually on Nov. 16, 2020, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry the next day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This image, provided by the foreign ministry on Nov. 17, 2020, shows the senior government officials of 21 APEC member states participating in the virtual ministerial meeting the previous day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

