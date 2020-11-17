LOTTE Fine Chem 52,500 DN 1,200

POSCO CHEMICAL 80,000 UP 400

LG Corp. 74,000 DN 500

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,400 DN 700

BoryungPharm 16,000 DN 400

L&L 10,700 DN 250

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16000 UP50

KiaMtr 58,500 DN 1,200

Nongshim 291,000 DN 8,500

Shinsegae 237,000 0

SGBC 34,600 DN 100

LOTTE 33,750 UP 800

Hyosung 79,000 DN 100

Binggrae 55,600 DN 500

HITEJINRO 33,600 DN 600

ORION Holdings 13,250 UP 50

LotteFood 317,500 UP 1,000

NEXENTIRE 5,640 DN 150

CHONGKUNDANG 156,000 DN 4,500

JWPHARMA 31,800 DN 650

Donga Socio Holdings 133,500 UP 8,000

SK hynix 98,100 UP 100

Youngpoong 508,000 DN 4,000

HyundaiEng&Const 34,200 UP 1,100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,900 DN 1,450

SamsungF&MIns 192,500 DN 3,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,300 UP 850

Kogas 29,050 DN 200

Hanwha 26,800 DN 250

Asiana Airlines 5,800 UP 230

DB HiTek 34,000 DN 700

CJ 79,800 DN 900

Daesang 25,300 DN 150

SKNetworks 4,755 DN 50

LGInt 18,800 DN 400

DongkukStlMill 7,060 DN 60

GCH Corp 41,000 UP 7,000

SBC 10,400 UP 150

Hyundai M&F INS 23,950 DN 500

AmoreG 49,500 UP 1,100

(MORE)