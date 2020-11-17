KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE Fine Chem 52,500 DN 1,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 80,000 UP 400
LG Corp. 74,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,400 DN 700
BoryungPharm 16,000 DN 400
L&L 10,700 DN 250
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16000 UP50
KiaMtr 58,500 DN 1,200
Nongshim 291,000 DN 8,500
Shinsegae 237,000 0
SGBC 34,600 DN 100
LOTTE 33,750 UP 800
Hyosung 79,000 DN 100
Binggrae 55,600 DN 500
HITEJINRO 33,600 DN 600
ORION Holdings 13,250 UP 50
LotteFood 317,500 UP 1,000
NEXENTIRE 5,640 DN 150
CHONGKUNDANG 156,000 DN 4,500
JWPHARMA 31,800 DN 650
Donga Socio Holdings 133,500 UP 8,000
SK hynix 98,100 UP 100
Youngpoong 508,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,200 UP 1,100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,900 DN 1,450
SamsungF&MIns 192,500 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,300 UP 850
Kogas 29,050 DN 200
Hanwha 26,800 DN 250
Asiana Airlines 5,800 UP 230
DB HiTek 34,000 DN 700
CJ 79,800 DN 900
Daesang 25,300 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,755 DN 50
LGInt 18,800 DN 400
DongkukStlMill 7,060 DN 60
GCH Corp 41,000 UP 7,000
SBC 10,400 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 23,950 DN 500
AmoreG 49,500 UP 1,100
-
