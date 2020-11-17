HyundaiMtr 182,500 UP 3,500

KCC 166,500 DN 2,000

SKBP 166,500 DN 1,500

BukwangPharm 23,000 DN 850

ILJIN MATERIALS 44,400 DN 1,700

TaekwangInd 786,000 DN 7,000

YUNGJIN PHARM 7,340 DN 120

SsangyongCement 5,550 0

Yuhan 63,200 DN 300

CJ LOGISTICS 157,000 DN 2,500

DOOSAN 49,250 UP 50

DaelimInd 82,100 DN 1,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,100 UP 100

ShinhanGroup 33,350 UP 150

KAL 24,550 DN 2,400

LotteChilsung 96,700 UP 6,700

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,760 UP 140

POSCO 238,500 DN 500

SPC SAMLIP 74,800 UP 1,900

SAMSUNG SDS 175,500 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 24,000 UP 100

KUMHOTIRE 4,055 DN 15

DB INSURANCE 45,550 DN 1,250

SamsungElec 65,700 DN 600

NHIS 10,900 0

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,470 DN 80

SKC 81,200 UP 100

GS Retail 34,050 UP 300

Ottogi 562,000 UP 5,000

IlyangPharm 65,000 DN 100

F&F 91,900 UP 400

SK Discovery 67,800 UP 1,300

LS 60,200 UP 1,800

GC Corp 391,000 UP 27,500

GS E&C 31,350 DN 150

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,800 UP 500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 493,500 UP 8,000

KPIC 230,000 0

Hanon Systems 13,400 DN 150

SK 220,500 UP 1,500

(MORE)