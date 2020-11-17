KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiMtr 182,500 UP 3,500
KCC 166,500 DN 2,000
SKBP 166,500 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 23,000 DN 850
ILJIN MATERIALS 44,400 DN 1,700
TaekwangInd 786,000 DN 7,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,340 DN 120
SsangyongCement 5,550 0
Yuhan 63,200 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 157,000 DN 2,500
DOOSAN 49,250 UP 50
DaelimInd 82,100 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,100 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 33,350 UP 150
KAL 24,550 DN 2,400
LotteChilsung 96,700 UP 6,700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,760 UP 140
POSCO 238,500 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 74,800 UP 1,900
SAMSUNG SDS 175,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,000 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,055 DN 15
DB INSURANCE 45,550 DN 1,250
SamsungElec 65,700 DN 600
NHIS 10,900 0
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,470 DN 80
SKC 81,200 UP 100
GS Retail 34,050 UP 300
Ottogi 562,000 UP 5,000
IlyangPharm 65,000 DN 100
F&F 91,900 UP 400
SK Discovery 67,800 UP 1,300
LS 60,200 UP 1,800
GC Corp 391,000 UP 27,500
GS E&C 31,350 DN 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,800 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 493,500 UP 8,000
KPIC 230,000 0
Hanon Systems 13,400 DN 150
SK 220,500 UP 1,500
(MORE)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
4
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
5
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
1
Distancing scheme in greater Seoul raised to Level 1.5 amid virus resurgence
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of another wave of pandemic as new virus cases over 200 for 3rd day
-
3
(LEAD) Gov't moving to raise distancing rules in Seoul, Gangwon areas this week
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases over 200 for 4th day; tougher virus curbs eyed in greater Seoul
-
5
Seoul city begins renovation of landmark Gwanghwamun Square