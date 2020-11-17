KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DAEKYO 3,855 DN 5
GKL 14,450 UP 400
Handsome 30,250 UP 300
COWAY 72,100 DN 2,500
NamhaeChem 8,320 DN 30
DONGSUH 29,500 DN 500
BGF 4,715 UP 50
SamsungEng 12,700 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 124,000 0
PanOcean 4,135 DN 95
SAMSUNG CARD 32,100 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 21,450 DN 200
KT 23,450 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL157500 UP5500
LOTTE TOUR 15,850 UP 100
LG Uplus 11,350 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,500 UP 2,000
MERITZ SECU 3,685 DN 55
HtlShilla 80,400 DN 300
Hanmi Science 53,400 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 153,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 93,900 DN 300
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,450 UP 150
KSOE 100,000 UP 1,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,500 UP 100
OCI 67,200 UP 1,400
LS ELECTRIC 53,400 DN 400
KorZinc 385,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,150 DN 210
SYC 51,700 DN 300
KEPCO 21,650 UP 550
SamsungSecu 38,800 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 8,470 DN 200
SKTelecom 232,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 53,800 UP 500
HyundaiElev 40,550 UP 450
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,300 UP 500
UNID 45,450 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 98,500 UP 1,800
IBK 9,100 DN 50
(MORE)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
4
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
5
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
1
Distancing scheme in greater Seoul raised to Level 1.5 amid virus resurgence
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of another wave of pandemic as new virus cases over 200 for 3rd day
-
3
(LEAD) Gov't moving to raise distancing rules in Seoul, Gangwon areas this week
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases over 200 for 4th day; tougher virus curbs eyed in greater Seoul
-
5
Seoul city begins renovation of landmark Gwanghwamun Square