KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GS 37,700 DN 350
CJ CGV 22,000 UP 50
LIG Nex1 29,600 DN 300
Fila Holdings 46,500 UP 2,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 193,000 UP 6,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,750 UP 250
HANWHA LIFE 2,110 UP 70
AMOREPACIFIC 185,000 UP 10,500
LF 16,200 UP 450
FOOSUNG 9,670 DN 380
SK Innovation 160,000 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,800 0
HALLA HOLDINGS 35,600 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,600 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 85,000 DN 1,500
INNOCEAN 59,500 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 31,350 DN 800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,600 UP 350
Netmarble 127,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S256500 DN1000
ORION 114,000 UP 1,500
BGF Retail 136,500 DN 4,000
SKCHEM 424,000 UP 24,000
DoubleUGames 59,200 DN 2,500
CUCKOO 98,000 UP 500
COSMAX 100,000 DN 500
MANDO 42,950 DN 1,550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 774,000 UP 16,000
HDC-OP 21,000 DN 200
WooriFinancialGroup 9,910 UP 20
HyundaiMipoDock 40,800 UP 800
IS DONGSEO 42,700 DN 700
S-1 83,200 DN 200
Hanchem 172,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 46,050 DN 900
DWS 31,250 UP 350
HMM 12,950 DN 1,150
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 272,000 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 135,000 DN 3,000
LG Innotek 153,000 DN 4,500
