KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
S-Oil 66,600 DN 200
Mobis 242,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,450 DN 150
HDC HOLDINGS 10,600 0
KT&G 85,800 UP 1,000
DHICO 15,850 UP 100
LG Display 14,900 DN 50
Kangwonland 22,850 UP 400
NAVER 275,000 DN 3,000
Kakao 362,000 0
NCsoft 789,000 DN 11,000
DSME 26,650 UP 500
DSINFRA 8,600 UP 30
DWEC 3,610 UP 15
Donga ST 86,500 DN 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,250 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 364,500 DN 2,500
DongwonF&B 175,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 29,150 DN 50
LGH&H 1,542,000 DN 20,000
LGCHEM 686,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 16,700 DN 50
Celltrion 286,000 DN 2,500
Huchems 23,850 DN 950
DAEWOONG PHARM 92,200 DN 2,900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,400 UP 2,200
KIH 75,600 DN 1,600
LOTTE Himart 32,250 0
POONGSAN 26,650 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 46,550 UP 850
Hansae 17,850 UP 250
LG HAUSYS 73,700 UP 3,800
Youngone Corp 31,150 0
KOLON IND 38,900 UP 800
HanmiPharm 291,000 UP 7,500
BNK Financial Group 6,050 UP 30
emart 158,500 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY329 50 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 46,350 DN 400
HANJINKAL 74,900 DN 7,300
