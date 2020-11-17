S-Oil 66,600 DN 200

Mobis 242,500 DN 2,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,450 DN 150

HDC HOLDINGS 10,600 0

KT&G 85,800 UP 1,000

DHICO 15,850 UP 100

LG Display 14,900 DN 50

Kangwonland 22,850 UP 400

NAVER 275,000 DN 3,000

Kakao 362,000 0

NCsoft 789,000 DN 11,000

DSME 26,650 UP 500

DSINFRA 8,600 UP 30

DWEC 3,610 UP 15

Donga ST 86,500 DN 1,200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,250 UP 150

CJ CheilJedang 364,500 DN 2,500

DongwonF&B 175,500 DN 1,500

KEPCO KPS 29,150 DN 50

LGH&H 1,542,000 DN 20,000

LGCHEM 686,000 UP 9,000

KEPCO E&C 16,700 DN 50

Celltrion 286,000 DN 2,500

Huchems 23,850 DN 950

DAEWOONG PHARM 92,200 DN 2,900

HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,400 UP 2,200

KIH 75,600 DN 1,600

LOTTE Himart 32,250 0

POONGSAN 26,650 UP 100

KBFinancialGroup 46,550 UP 850

Hansae 17,850 UP 250

LG HAUSYS 73,700 UP 3,800

Youngone Corp 31,150 0

KOLON IND 38,900 UP 800

HanmiPharm 291,000 UP 7,500

BNK Financial Group 6,050 UP 30

emart 158,500 DN 2,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY329 50 DN50

KOLMAR KOREA 46,350 DN 400

HANJINKAL 74,900 DN 7,300

(END)