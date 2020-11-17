Fitch holds negative outlook on Hyundai Motor amid pandemic
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Fitch Ratings said Tuesday that it holds a negative outlook on two South Korean carmakers -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. -- due to uncertainties over the COVID-19 pandemic and hefty quality-related expenses.
Fitch holds the BBB+ rating for the two Korean carmakers with negative outlook despite their "resilient performance" since the start of the pandemic this year.
Hyundai and Kia's operations and profitability have been resilient so far, and Fitch expects them to post normalized operating profit in 2020 that is close to 2019 levels due to strong Korea sales, Fitch said in a recent report.
"Nevertheless, the uncertainty over a further recovery in market demand could delay a sustained recovery in (their) profitability to levels commensurate with a 'BBB+' rating," it said.
In October, Hyundai and Kia, which together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales, sold a combined 113,489 vehicles in the world's most important U.S. automobile market, up from 107,101 units in the same month of last year.
Hyundai and Kia put aside 2.1 trillion won and 1.26 trillion won, respectively, in provisions for the recall of a faulty engine and preemptive measures for quality management, which was reflected in their third-quarter results.
Improvement will continue in the fourth quarter, but any additional lockdowns or restrictions could weigh on sales in major markets such as the U.S., it said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
4
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
5
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
1
Distancing scheme in greater Seoul raised to Level 1.5 amid virus resurgence
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of another wave of pandemic as new virus cases over 200 for 3rd day
-
3
(LEAD) Gov't moving to raise distancing rules in Seoul, Gangwon areas this week
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases over 200 for 4th day; tougher virus curbs eyed in greater Seoul
-
5
Seoul city begins renovation of landmark Gwanghwamun Square