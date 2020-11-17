Young ace ready to enjoy Korean Series experience in 2nd trip

"Four years ago, I was just a rookie and everything felt new and exciting," Koo said Tuesday in his pregame presser at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. He's expected to get the starting assignment for either Game 2 on Wednesday or Game 3 on Friday. "Now, I am going to try to enjoy the experience. And I feel a bigger sense of responsibility now than four years ago, because I will be a starting pitcher and I'll have to set the tone for the whole team."