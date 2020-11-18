Korean-language dailies

-- New Gimhae airport project scraped for victory of April by-elections in Busan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't committee virtually cancels new Gimhae airport project ahead of by-elections (Kookmin Daily)

-- DP Chairman Lee Nak-yon apologizes for shortages of lease on a deposit basis (Donga llbo)

-- Logic behind politics scraps new Gimhae airport project (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Social distancing level raised to 1.5 in greater Seoul area (Segye Times)

-- Gov't raises social distancing scheme to 1.5 in greater Seoul (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Japan hints it will visit NK leader Kim Jong-un at Tokyo Olympics next July (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't says it is in last-minute talks with Pfizer, Moderna to buy coronavirus vaccine (Hankyoreh)

-- Social distancing level up to 1.5 starting Thursday (Hankook Ilbo)

-- KDB owns rights to appoint members of board of directors at Hanjin KAL (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't fails to formally secure coronavirus vaccine (Korea Economic Daily)

