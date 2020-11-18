Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- New Gimhae airport project scraped for victory of April by-elections in Busan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't committee virtually cancels new Gimhae airport project ahead of by-elections (Kookmin Daily)
-- DP Chairman Lee Nak-yon apologizes for shortages of lease on a deposit basis (Donga llbo)
-- Logic behind politics scraps new Gimhae airport project (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Social distancing level raised to 1.5 in greater Seoul area (Segye Times)
-- Gov't raises social distancing scheme to 1.5 in greater Seoul (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Japan hints it will visit NK leader Kim Jong-un at Tokyo Olympics next July (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't says it is in last-minute talks with Pfizer, Moderna to buy coronavirus vaccine (Hankyoreh)
-- Social distancing level up to 1.5 starting Thursday (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KDB owns rights to appoint members of board of directors at Hanjin KAL (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't fails to formally secure coronavirus vaccine (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- With expansion plan nixed, Busan may get new airport (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul in final stage of vaccine deals (Korea Herald)
-- Level of social distancing raised to 1.5 in greater Seoul (Korea Times)
