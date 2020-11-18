Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

November 18, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/15 Sunny 60

Incheon 19/15 Sunny 70

Suwon 20/13 Sunny 60

Cheongju 22/13 Sunny 60

Daejeon 23/13 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 18/11 Rain 70

Gangneung 23/16 Sunny 70

Jeonju 23/16 Sunny 60

Gwangju 23/16 Sunny 60

Jeju 27/18 Sunny 60

Daegu 21/12 Sunny 70

Busan 23/16 Sunny 60

