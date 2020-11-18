Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 November 18, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/15 Sunny 60
Incheon 19/15 Sunny 70
Suwon 20/13 Sunny 60
Cheongju 22/13 Sunny 60
Daejeon 23/13 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 18/11 Rain 70
Gangneung 23/16 Sunny 70
Jeonju 23/16 Sunny 60
Gwangju 23/16 Sunny 60
Jeju 27/18 Sunny 60
Daegu 21/12 Sunny 70
Busan 23/16 Sunny 60
(END)
