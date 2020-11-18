Seoul stocks trade slightly higher on bio gains amid virus flare-up
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded slightly higher late Wednesday morning on an advance in bio stocks amid concerns over the flare-up of new coronavirus outbreaks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.1 point, or 0.12 percent, to 2,542.25 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks traded choppy despite vaccine hopes, as South Korea's new coronavirus cases hit a nearly 3-month high Wednesday, with authorities warning that infections may further increase due to cluster infections in greater Seoul.
Strong gains by bio and battery heavyweights kept the KOSPI in positive terrain, while chip and auto top caps retreated.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics shed 1.22 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.02 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics soared 5.04 percent, with Celltrion adding 1.74 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem rose 2.04 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI moved up 1.32 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, shed 1.64 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver jumped 2.36 percent, and its rival Kakao climbed 1.1 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,106.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.25 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
2
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
3
BTS clinches four prizes at People's Choice Awards
-
4
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
4
R&B singer-songwriter Crush joins army
-
5
Seventeen's EP 'Semicolon' breaks 1 million in sales
-
1
Ex-Navy officer sentenced to 18 months in prison for secret leak in destroyer project
-
2
(3rd LD) Distancing level raised to 1.5 in greater Seoul, Gwangju, effective this week, as virus cases rise
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
4
Distancing scheme in greater Seoul raised to Level 1.5 amid virus resurgence
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high