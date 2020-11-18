China's policy on N.K. denuclearization consistent regardless of U.S. leadership change: Amb. Xing
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- China's commitment to peace and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula will remain consistent regardless of the leadership change in the United States, Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming said Wednesday.
Xing also said during a forum hosted by his embassy that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit South Korea first ahead of any other country once the coronavirus pandemic situation stabilizes.
"That remains unchanged," he said.
Asked about the prospects of Beijing's cooperation with Washington under the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, Xing stressed that China is "consistent in its position about pursuing peace, dialogue, development and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
"Regardless of whom, or what other countries say, we will keep pushing toward that direction. This is in the mutual interests of both China and Korea, this region and beyond, as well as for world peace," the ambassador said.
China has called for resolving the denuclearization issue with Pyongyang through dialogue, supporting the North's demand for a step-by-step process in which sanctions relief and security guarantees come in parallel with its denuclearization steps.
But the U.S. has demanded the North take significant denuclearization measures first in order for Washington to give any concessions, leaving the nuclear talks between the two deadlocked since the collapse of their leaders' summit in Hanoi in early 2019.
Xing declined to comment on media reports that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi plans to visit Seoul next week, only saying that Seoul and Beijing are "close neighbors and partners" that need to communicate constantly.
"If we have an important visit coming, our foreign ministries will make an announcement," he said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
2
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
3
BTS clinches four prizes at People's Choice Awards
-
4
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
4
R&B singer-songwriter Crush joins army
-
5
Seventeen's EP 'Semicolon' breaks 1 million in sales
-
1
Ex-Navy officer sentenced to 18 months in prison for secret leak in destroyer project
-
2
(3rd LD) Distancing level raised to 1.5 in greater Seoul, Gwangju, effective this week, as virus cases rise
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
4
Distancing scheme in greater Seoul raised to Level 1.5 amid virus resurgence
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high