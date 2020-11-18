Perry says diplomatic solution still possible on N. Korea's denuclearization
By Koh Byung-joon
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry said Wednesday that it is still possible to achieve peaceful denuclearization of North Korea through a diplomatic solution despite the North's enhanced nuclear capabilities, Seoul's unification ministry said.
Perry made the remarks during a three-way video call with Unification Minister Lee In-young and Jeong Se-hyun, a former unification minister and current vice chairperson of the presidential National Unification Advisory Council, according to the ministry.
Perry, who served as defense secretary under President Bill Clinton's administration from 1994-1997, is known for his so-called Perry Process that sought a three-stage resolution to North Korea's weapons of mass destruction.
"Former Secretary Perry emphasized that things have changed, including the North's advanced nuclear capability, but diplomatic solutions to denuclearization (of the North) still remain effective," the ministry said.
Nuclear talks have been stalled since a no-deal summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump in early 2019 as they failed to find common ground over how to match Pyongyang's denuclearization steps with Washington's sanctions relief.
Uncertainty has grown further over Washington's North Korea policy since Joe Biden's election as new U.S. president.
During the three-way discussion, minister Lee called the "Perry Process" a basis for cooperation between South Korea and the U.S. in their North Korea policy, vowing to intensify cooperation with Washington in efforts to kick-start the stalled the Korean Peninsula peace process.
Jeong, who served as unification minister from 2002-2004, also lauded the Perry Process for contributing greatly to reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and stressed the need for an enhanced version of such a scheme for peace and denuclearization, the ministry said.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Ex-Navy officer sentenced to 18 months in prison for secret leak in destroyer project
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
4
(3rd LD) Distancing level raised to 1.5 in greater Seoul, Gwangju, effective this week, as virus cases rise
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high