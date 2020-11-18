KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CJ 80,000 UP 200
SBC 10,350 DN 50
DB HiTek 33,750 DN 250
JWPHARMA 32,250 UP 450
LGInt 18,400 DN 400
DongkukStlMill 6,940 DN 120
Hyundai M&F INS 24,350 UP 400
BukwangPharm 23,500 UP 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 44,600 UP 200
Daesang 25,450 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,755 0
AmoreG 50,600 UP 1,100
HyundaiMtr 179,500 DN 3,000
ORION Holdings 13,500 UP 250
LotteFood 331,500 UP 14,000
NEXENTIRE 5,640 0
CHONGKUNDANG 160,500 UP 4,500
KCC 169,500 UP 3,000
SKBP 168,000 UP 1,500
CJ LOGISTICS 164,000 UP 7,000
DaelimInd 82,800 UP 700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,800 UP 1,700
ShinhanGroup 33,500 UP 150
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16300 UP300
KiaMtr 58,200 DN 300
DOOSAN 49,100 DN 150
HITEJINRO 33,750 UP 150
Yuhan 64,800 UP 1,600
Donga Socio Holdings 144,500 UP 11,000
SK hynix 98,000 DN 100
Youngpoong 517,000 UP 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,050 DN 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,500 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 202,500 UP 10,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,400 UP 100
Kogas 28,900 DN 150
Hanwha 26,950 UP 150
DWS 32,100 UP 850
GCH Corp 41,600 UP 600
DAEWOONG PHARM 94,800 UP 2,600
