CJ 80,000 UP 200

SBC 10,350 DN 50

DB HiTek 33,750 DN 250

JWPHARMA 32,250 UP 450

LGInt 18,400 DN 400

DongkukStlMill 6,940 DN 120

Hyundai M&F INS 24,350 UP 400

BukwangPharm 23,500 UP 500

ILJIN MATERIALS 44,600 UP 200

Daesang 25,450 UP 150

SKNetworks 4,755 0

AmoreG 50,600 UP 1,100

HyundaiMtr 179,500 DN 3,000

ORION Holdings 13,500 UP 250

LotteFood 331,500 UP 14,000

NEXENTIRE 5,640 0

CHONGKUNDANG 160,500 UP 4,500

KCC 169,500 UP 3,000

SKBP 168,000 UP 1,500

CJ LOGISTICS 164,000 UP 7,000

DaelimInd 82,800 UP 700

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,800 UP 1,700

ShinhanGroup 33,500 UP 150

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16300 UP300

KiaMtr 58,200 DN 300

DOOSAN 49,100 DN 150

HITEJINRO 33,750 UP 150

Yuhan 64,800 UP 1,600

Donga Socio Holdings 144,500 UP 11,000

SK hynix 98,000 DN 100

Youngpoong 517,000 UP 9,000

HyundaiEng&Const 34,050 DN 150

CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,500 DN 400

SamsungF&MIns 202,500 UP 10,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,400 UP 100

Kogas 28,900 DN 150

Hanwha 26,950 UP 150

DWS 32,100 UP 850

GCH Corp 41,600 UP 600

DAEWOONG PHARM 94,800 UP 2,600

(MORE)