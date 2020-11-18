Hanssem 95,000 UP 1,100

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,440 DN 30

SKC 83,300 UP 2,100

GS Retail 33,900 DN 150

TAEYOUNG E&C 10,400 DN 50

KSOE 99,300 DN 700

HDC HOLDINGS 10,650 UP 50

S-1 83,400 UP 200

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 282,500 UP 10,500

HMM 13,150 UP 200

HYUNDAI WIA 45,500 DN 550

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,700 UP 1,200

OCI 67,500 UP 300

LS ELECTRIC 55,400 UP 2,000

KorZinc 385,000 0

SamsungHvyInd 6,030 DN 120

SYC 54,600 UP 2,900

HyundaiMipoDock 41,050 UP 250

KumhoPetrochem 142,500 UP 7,500

IS DONGSEO 42,450 DN 250

LG Innotek 153,500 UP 500

Mobis 245,000 UP 2,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,050 DN 400

S-Oil 67,200 UP 600

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,250 DN 50

Hanon Systems 13,550 UP 150

SK 219,000 DN 1,500

DAEKYO 3,855 0

GKL 14,350 DN 100

Handsome 29,900 DN 350

Asiana Airlines 5,220 DN 580

COWAY 73,200 UP 1,100

LOTTE SHOPPING 96,500 DN 2,000

UNID 45,400 DN 50

KEPCO 21,400 DN 250

SamsungSecu 38,000 DN 800

KG DONGBU STL 8,510 UP 40

Hanchem 162,500 DN 10,000

SKTelecom 231,000 DN 1,500

S&T MOTIV 52,700 DN 1,100

(MORE)