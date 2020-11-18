KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 95,000 UP 1,100
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,440 DN 30
SKC 83,300 UP 2,100
GS Retail 33,900 DN 150
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,400 DN 50
KSOE 99,300 DN 700
HDC HOLDINGS 10,650 UP 50
S-1 83,400 UP 200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 282,500 UP 10,500
HMM 13,150 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 45,500 DN 550
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,700 UP 1,200
OCI 67,500 UP 300
LS ELECTRIC 55,400 UP 2,000
KorZinc 385,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 6,030 DN 120
SYC 54,600 UP 2,900
HyundaiMipoDock 41,050 UP 250
KumhoPetrochem 142,500 UP 7,500
IS DONGSEO 42,450 DN 250
LG Innotek 153,500 UP 500
Mobis 245,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,050 DN 400
S-Oil 67,200 UP 600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,250 DN 50
Hanon Systems 13,550 UP 150
SK 219,000 DN 1,500
DAEKYO 3,855 0
GKL 14,350 DN 100
Handsome 29,900 DN 350
Asiana Airlines 5,220 DN 580
COWAY 73,200 UP 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 96,500 DN 2,000
UNID 45,400 DN 50
KEPCO 21,400 DN 250
SamsungSecu 38,000 DN 800
KG DONGBU STL 8,510 UP 40
Hanchem 162,500 DN 10,000
SKTelecom 231,000 DN 1,500
S&T MOTIV 52,700 DN 1,100
