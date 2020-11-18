KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HyundaiElev 40,900 UP 350
IBK 9,120 UP 20
NamhaeChem 8,650 UP 330
DONGSUH 29,100 DN 400
BGF 4,660 DN 55
SamsungEng 13,100 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 123,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,150 UP 15
SAMSUNG CARD 32,850 UP 750
CheilWorldwide 21,550 UP 100
KT 23,400 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL153000 DN4500
LOTTE TOUR 15,950 UP 100
LG Uplus 11,400 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,600 UP 1,100
KT&G 85,700 DN 100
DHICO 14,900 DN 950
LG Display 14,850 DN 50
Kangwonland 22,850 0
NAVER 281,000 UP 6,000
Kakao 365,500 UP 3,500
NCsoft 800,000 UP 11,000
DSME 25,950 DN 700
DSINFRA 8,540 DN 60
DWEC 3,660 UP 50
Donga ST 88,600 UP 2,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,200 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 374,500 UP 10,000
DongwonF&B 177,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 29,000 DN 150
LGH&H 1,538,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 709,000 UP 23,000
KEPCO E&C 16,850 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,300 DN 1,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 36,800 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,600 0
LGELECTRONICS 88,800 UP 3,800
Celltrion 291,000 UP 5,000
Huchems 24,400 UP 550
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,400 DN 2,000
