S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 18, 2020
All News 16:34 November 18, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.693 0.698 -0.5
3-year TB 0.949 0.960 -1.1
10-year TB 1.602 1.620 -1.8
2-year MSB 0.858 0.864 -0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.239 2.250 -1.1
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
