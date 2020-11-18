Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Apple to reduce app store commission for small developers

All News 20:00 November 18, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Apple Inc. said Wednesday that it will reduce the standard commission from 30 percent to 15 percent for small-sized app developers at its app store starting next year.

Apple currently takes a 30-percent cut of the developers' revenue when iPhone or iPad users make purchases. Virtually all in-app purchases are subject to the fees.

According to a new program to be adopted on Jan. 1 next year, Apple will only charge a 15-percent fee on app developers with annual revenue less than US$1 million in 2020.

App developers with annual revenue of more than $1 million will still have pay the current 30-percent commission.

Apple said the program is aimed at helping small business owners that have been dealt a serious blow amid the coronavirus pandemic.

