Apple to reduce app store commission for small developers
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Apple Inc. said Wednesday that it will reduce the standard commission from 30 percent to 15 percent for small-sized app developers at its app store starting next year.
Apple currently takes a 30-percent cut of the developers' revenue when iPhone or iPad users make purchases. Virtually all in-app purchases are subject to the fees.
According to a new program to be adopted on Jan. 1 next year, Apple will only charge a 15-percent fee on app developers with annual revenue less than US$1 million in 2020.
App developers with annual revenue of more than $1 million will still have pay the current 30-percent commission.
Apple said the program is aimed at helping small business owners that have been dealt a serious blow amid the coronavirus pandemic.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
