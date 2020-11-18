S. Korea bans imports of Swedish poultry following AI outbreak
All News 20:12 November 18, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agriculture ministry said Wednesday it has banned poultry imports from Sweden following an outbreak of a highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) in the European country.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it began the ban on live Swedish chicks and eggs after H5N8 was detected in Sweden.
The ministry recommended that locals refrain from visiting livestock farms and bringing animals from the affected region.
Highly pathogenic AI is very contagious and can make poultry very sick or even cause death.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
R&B singer-songwriter Crush joins army
-
4
Seventeen's EP 'Semicolon' breaks 1 million in sales
-
5
IZ*ONE, Monsta X to join NCsoft's new K-pop platform
-
1
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
2
Ex-Navy officer sentenced to 18 months in prison for secret leak in destroyer project
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high