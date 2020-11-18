Two more COVID-19 infections reported from S. Korean nat'l football team
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Two more COVID-19 infections have been reported from the South Korean men's national football team on its European trip, the sport's governing body said Wednesday.
Hwang Hee-chan, who plays as a forward for German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, tested positive for the novel coronavirus after a friendly against Qatar in Austria on Tuesday, according to the Korea Football Association (KFA).
At the same time, one national team staff member also tested positive.
They are the ninth and the 10th COVID-19 patients in the national team, which has been in Vienna since last week for friendly matches against Mexico and Qatar.
In the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test last week, four players, including goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo for the South Korean club Ulsan Hyundai FC, and one staff member were confirmed to be infected with the virus.
Two more players and one more staff member also tested positive in subsequent tests.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
R&B singer-songwriter Crush joins army
-
4
Seventeen's EP 'Semicolon' breaks 1 million in sales
-
5
IZ*ONE, Monsta X to join NCsoft's new K-pop platform
-
1
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
3
Ex-Navy officer sentenced to 18 months in prison for secret leak in destroyer project
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high