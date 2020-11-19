Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- National Assembly should adopt revised law on April 3 Uprising (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Justice Ministry warns of probing Yoon, prosecution resists (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. successfully intercepts ICBM with ship-launched missile (Donga Ilbo)
-- Third wave of pandemic starts, with more than 300 cases in 81 days (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. re-evaluates N. Korea's ICBM, signaling change in N. Korean policy (Segye Times)
-- Gimhae airport evaluation team: 'We were merely stooges used by government' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- More than 300 cases in 81 days, coronavirus spreads through daily activities (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- More than 300 confirmed cases, the country stands on the verge of third wave of pandemic (Hankyoreh)
-- With more than 300 confirmed cases again, gov't declares third wave of pandemic (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 10 trillion won to be invested in 40 biohealth companies over 3 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- National Assembly tables 700 business regulation bills in 5 months (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North's ICBMs may have re-entry ability, says report (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea plans up to W10tr biohealth investment by 2023 (Korea Herald)
-- Third wave of COVID-19 looming in Korea (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
R&B singer-songwriter Crush joins army
-
4
Seventeen's EP 'Semicolon' breaks 1 million in sales
-
5
IZ*ONE, Monsta X to join NCsoft's new K-pop platform
-
1
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
4
Greater Seoul, Gwangju adopt tougher distancing rules amid virus flare-up concerns
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high