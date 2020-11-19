Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 November 19, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/18 Rain 30
Incheon 16/17 Rain 30
Suwon 17/16 Rain 60
Cheongju 19/18 Rain 80
Daejeon 18/19 Rain 70
Chuncheon 17/17 Rain 60
Gangneung 23/19 Rain 60
Jeonju 20/19 Rain 70
Gwangju 20/19 Rain 80
Jeju 24/21 Rain 60
Daegu 20/17 Rain 70
Busan 21/18 Rain 90
(END)
