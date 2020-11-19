Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

November 19, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/18 Rain 30

Incheon 16/17 Rain 30

Suwon 17/16 Rain 60

Cheongju 19/18 Rain 80

Daejeon 18/19 Rain 70

Chuncheon 17/17 Rain 60

Gangneung 23/19 Rain 60

Jeonju 20/19 Rain 70

Gwangju 20/19 Rain 80

Jeju 24/21 Rain 60

Daegu 20/17 Rain 70

Busan 21/18 Rain 90

