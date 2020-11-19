Savings banks' 9-month profit grows on interest income
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean savings banks reported 9 percent growth in their combined net profit for the first nine months of this year, supported by a modest rise in interest income, data showed Thursday.
The combined net income of the 79 savings banks stood at 1.02 trillion won (US$918 million) for the January-September period, compared with a profit of 935.7 billion won a year ago, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Their interest income rose 8.9 percent on-year to 4.8 trillion won, while loan-loss provisions jumped 24.4 percent on-year to 1.1 trillion won.
Their loan delinquency ratio edged up 0.1 percentage point to 3.8 percent at the end of September, according to the data.
The average capital adequacy ratio of the savings banks reached 14.61 percent at the end of September, down 0.22 percentage point from nine months earlier.
A key barometer of financial health, the ratio measures the proportion of a bank's total capital to its risk-weighted assets. The Bank for International Settlements, an international organization of central banks based in Basel, Switzerland, advises lenders to maintain a ratio of 8 percent or higher.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
4
Seventeen's EP 'Semicolon' breaks 1 million in sales
-
5
IZ*ONE, Monsta X to join NCsoft's new K-pop platform
-
1
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases over 300 for 2nd day, tougher antivirus curbs in place
-
4
Greater Seoul, Gwangju adopt tougher distancing rules amid virus flare-up concerns
-
5
Ex-Navy officer sentenced to 18 months in prison for secret leak in destroyer project