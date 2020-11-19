Two more service members test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- One soldier and an airman have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the latest in a series of infections reported recently at barracks, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The airman in the central city of Seosan showed symptoms while being quarantined after his unit reported a cluster infection recently, according to the ministry. The total number of COVID-19 cases at the Air Force unit came to 12.
The soldier stationed in the border town of Paju was confirmed to have been infected after coming into contact with a colleague who earlier tested positive, the ministry said.
"The authorities are conducting virus tests for all members of the Paju unit," a ministry official said.
The latest cases brought the total number of confirmed cases among the military population to 206.
The number has been on the rise since last week following an infection cluster at the military's Welfare Agency. Cluster infections continue at military units across the country.
Currently, 1,231 service members are in isolation in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines, and the military has quarantined an additional 1,745 people under stricter antivirus schemes of its own as a preventive step.
Nationwide, the country added 343 more COVID-19 cases, including 293 local infections, raising the total caseload to 29,654, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
4
Seventeen's EP 'Semicolon' breaks 1 million in sales
-
5
IZ*ONE, Monsta X to join NCsoft's new K-pop platform
-
1
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
4
Greater Seoul, Gwangju adopt tougher distancing rules amid virus flare-up concerns
-
5
Ex-Navy officer sentenced to 18 months in prison for secret leak in destroyer project