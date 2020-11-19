U.N. rapporteur sends letters to two Koreas calling for info provision on fisheries official killing
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation has sent the two Koreas letters calling for sufficient information on the North's killing of a South Korean fisheries official in September, a diplomatic source said Thursday.
On Tuesday, Tomas Ojea Quintana handed the "joint communication" letters to the diplomatic missions of the two Koreas in Geneva, Switzerland, as Pyongyang has yet to respond to Seoul's call for a joint probe into the official's death, with his family calling for a U.N. investigation.
The 47-year-old official was shot to death at sea by the North Korean military after drifting into North Korean waters, Seoul officials have said, tentatively concluding he attempted to defect to the North. His family has rejected the possibility of his defection.
The foreign ministry refused to comment on the content of the letter but said it plans to send a reply two months later as Quintana requested.
"We cannot disclose the content of the letter, but the U.N. special rapporteur is supposed to make public both the letter and our reply sixty days later," a ministry official said on condition of anonymity.
In October, the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights in Seoul called on both Koreas to conduct a "prompt, impartial" probe and urged Pyongyang to engage with Seoul to facilitate the return of the remains of the deceased and his personal belongings to his family.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
4
Seventeen's EP 'Semicolon' breaks 1 million in sales
-
5
IZ*ONE, Monsta X to join NCsoft's new K-pop platform
-
1
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
4
Greater Seoul, Gwangju adopt tougher distancing rules amid virus flare-up concerns
-
5
Ex-Navy officer sentenced to 18 months in prison for secret leak in destroyer project