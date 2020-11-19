Doosan Heavy teams up with SK Engineering on floating wind farm
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Thursday that it will team up with local builder SK Engineering Construction Co. to develop floating wind farms.
SK Engineering will carry out a project to develop the floating wind farm, while Doosan Heavy will provide technologies for key equipment of the farm, the power plant builder said in an emailed statement.
In July, the government said it plans to start building the floating offshore wind farm to generate about 6 gigawatts of electricity per year in the East Sea off the coast of Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, starting in 2023.
Doosan Heavy has joined in the floating offshore wind farm project after creating a consortium with local power-generating company Korea South-East Power and renewable energy developer Jeju Energy Corp. in May.
Last September, Doosan Heavy signed a preliminary deal with the Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC) to provide floating wind turbines.
