The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 19, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.54 0.54
2-M 0.60 0.60
3-M 0.64 0.64
6-M 0.79 0.79
12-M 0.90 0.90
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
4
Seventeen's EP 'Semicolon' breaks 1 million in sales
-
5
IZ*ONE, Monsta X to join NCsoft's new K-pop platform
-
1
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
4
Greater Seoul, Gwangju adopt tougher distancing rules amid virus flare-up concerns
-
5
Ex-Navy officer sentenced to 18 months in prison for secret leak in destroyer project