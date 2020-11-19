Seoul stocks trade bearish late Thur. morning on valuation pressure, virus concerns
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Thursday morning after hitting a nearly three-year high the previous session due to valuation pressure, and concerns of surging COVID-19 cases offset vaccine hopes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 9.76 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,535.88 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks fared weak after hitting a 33-month high in the previous session. Investor wariness increased over valuation pressure and rising coronavirus cases.
The number of daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea hovered above 300 for the second consecutive day Thursday, with authorities warning of another potential wave of the pandemic.
Large caps traded mixed in Seoul.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 1.08 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.82 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem added 1.83 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI jumped 2.99 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics shed 0.49 percent, while Celltrion gained 1.37 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver dropped 0.36 percent, but its rival Kakao climbed 0.27 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, rose 0.28 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,112.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 8.6 won from the previous session's close.
