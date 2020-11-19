Bears' ace Alcantara receives top S. Korean pitching award
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bears' Dominican right-hander Raul Alcantara received the top pitching prize in South Korean baseball on Thursday.
Alcantara was named the winner of the Choi Dong-won Award, an annual prize named after the late former pitcher in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), on Nov. 11. Alcantara then attended the award ceremony held at the KBO headquarters in Seoul on Thursday.
Alcantara and the Bears are playing in the Korean Series against the NC Dinos, but Thursday was an off day after the first two games of the best-of-seven series. All games are being played at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, and Alcantara had said Wednesday that he wanted to attend the ceremony and show his respect for the award and for the KBO.
In 2020, his second season in the KBO, Alcantara, a native of the Dominican Republic, led all pitchers with 20 wins and ranked second in innings pitched with 198 2/3, second in strikeouts with 182, and fourth in ERA with 2.54.
"It's an honor to receive such a huge award. I'd like to thank Doosan, my coaches and teammates and my family for giving me a chance to win this award," Alcantara said at the ceremony. He received a trophy and 20 million won (US$17,900) in prize money. "We're playing in the Korean Series, but I really wanted to come here because it's a huge honor to be the first Latin American player to win the Choi Dong-won Award."
The award was created by the Choi Dong-won Memorial Foundation in 2014 to recognize the best homegrown pitcher in the KBO in the name of Choi, who passed away in 2011. Foreign pitchers were considered for the honor for the first time in 2018, and Josh Lindblom, former American ace for the Bears, won the prize in 2018 and again in 2019.
The award ceremony has been held on Nov. 11 each year, in a nod to Choi's old number, 11. The foundation switched to Thursday to take into account the Bears' postseason schedule.
Candidates must meet the following criteria: at least 25 starts, 180 innings pitched, 12 wins, 150 strikeouts, 15 quality starts, a sub-3.00 ERA and 35 saves.
From the nine-person selection committee for the foundation, seven gave first-place votes to Alcantara. Without offering further details, the foundation said four American pitchers were also in the running: Dan Straily of the Lotte Giants, Aaron Brooks of the Kia Tigers, Drew Rucinski of the NC Dinos and David Buchanan of the Samsung Lions.
The foundation said it gave high marks to Alcantara for holding the Bears' rotation together as the team lost multiple pitchers to injuries.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
4
IZ*ONE, Monsta X to join NCsoft's new K-pop platform
-
5
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
1
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases over 300 for 2nd day, tougher antivirus curbs in place
-
4
Greater Seoul, Gwangju adopt tougher distancing rules amid virus flare-up concerns
-
5
Ex-Navy officer sentenced to 18 months in prison for secret leak in destroyer project