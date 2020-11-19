Galaxy Note 20 Ultra bestselling 5G smartphone in September: report
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was the world's bestselling 5G smartphone in September, a report showed Thursday.
The high-end model of the Galaxy Note 20 series, which was launched late August, captured a 5 percent share in the global 5G smartphone market in September, according to market tracker Counterpoint Research.
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was followed by two smartphones by Huawei Technologies Co. The P40 Pro dropped to the second spot with a 4.5 percent share and the nova 7 came in third with a 4.3 percent share.
Seven of the 10 bestselling 5G smartphones in September were from Chinese brands, with the other three being Samsung models.
Besides the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung's Galaxy S20 Plus took the fourth spot with a 4 percent share, while the standard Galaxy Note 20 settled for eighth place with a 2.9 percent share, according to the data.
Counterpoint Research said that the upcoming list of the top 10 5G smartphones by sales will look different from the current one as Apple Inc. launched its first 5G-supporting smartphone, the iPhone 12, in October.
"5G models have increased at breakneck speeds, from just around 50 models in the first quarter of 2020, we now have more than 200 models with 5G network available in the world," it said. "The sales of 5G models have grown by almost 300 percent from the first quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2020."
