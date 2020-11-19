KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LotteFood 327,000 DN 4,500
ORION Holdings 13,300 DN 200
Daesang 25,350 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,705 DN 50
BukwangPharm 24,400 UP 900
ILJIN MATERIALS 44,300 DN 300
NEXENTIRE 5,640 0
CHONGKUNDANG 161,000 UP 500
AmoreG 50,800 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 180,000 UP 500
KCC 166,500 DN 3,000
SKBP 170,000 UP 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,000 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 33,250 DN 250
CJ 79,700 DN 300
JWPHARMA 33,000 UP 750
LGInt 18,900 UP 500
DongkukStlMill 7,040 UP 100
SBC 10,250 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 23,950 DN 400
DB HiTek 33,900 UP 150
HITEJINRO 33,500 DN 250
Yuhan 66,000 UP 1,200
CJ LOGISTICS 166,000 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 48,900 DN 200
DaelimInd 81,900 DN 900
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16200 DN100
KiaMtr 58,800 UP 600
Donga Socio Holdings 138,000 DN 6,500
SK hynix 98,200 UP 200
Youngpoong 521,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,550 DN 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,650 DN 850
SamsungF&MIns 206,000 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,000 UP 1,600
Kogas 28,550 DN 350
Hanwha 26,150 DN 800
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY350 00 UP1900
Hanon Systems 15,500 UP 1,950
SK 214,500 DN 4,500
(MORE)
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
4
IZ*ONE, Monsta X to join NCsoft's new K-pop platform
-
5
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
1
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases over 300 for 2nd day, tougher antivirus curbs in place
-
4
New virus cases over 300 for 2nd day, tougher antivirus curbs in place
-
5
Greater Seoul, Gwangju adopt tougher distancing rules amid virus flare-up concerns