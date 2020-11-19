F&F 91,200 DN 100

KSOE 94,500 DN 4,800

MERITZ SECU 3,735 UP 15

HtlShilla 78,900 DN 1,100

Hanmi Science 58,000 UP 1,300

SamsungElecMech 150,500 UP 1,500

Hanssem 100,000 UP 5,000

TAEYOUNG E&C 10,200 DN 200

SamsungHvyInd 5,790 DN 240

SYC 54,100 DN 500

LS ELECTRIC 54,400 DN 1,000

HyundaiMipoDock 39,250 DN 1,800

IS DONGSEO 41,950 DN 500

S-Oil 65,100 DN 2,100

KorZinc 383,500 DN 1,500

LG Innotek 161,000 UP 7,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 281,500 DN 1,000

HMM 12,550 DN 600

HYUNDAI WIA 46,300 UP 800

KumhoPetrochem 151,000 UP 8,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,400 DN 300

Mobis 243,000 DN 2,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,700 DN 350

HDC HOLDINGS 10,450 DN 200

S-1 82,600 DN 800

OCI 66,000 DN 1,500

UNID 45,150 DN 250

KEPCO 21,050 DN 350

SamsungSecu 38,050 UP 50

KG DONGBU STL 8,390 DN 120

SKTelecom 229,500 DN 1,500

S&T MOTIV 51,300 DN 1,400

HyundaiElev 40,400 DN 500

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,800 DN 450

DAEKYO 3,830 DN 25

GKL 14,450 UP 100

Handsome 29,450 DN 450

Asiana Airlines 4,910 DN 310

COWAY 71,500 DN 1,700

LOTTE SHOPPING 96,700 UP 200

(MORE)