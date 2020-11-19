KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
F&F 91,200 DN 100
KSOE 94,500 DN 4,800
MERITZ SECU 3,735 UP 15
HtlShilla 78,900 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 58,000 UP 1,300
SamsungElecMech 150,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 100,000 UP 5,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,200 DN 200
SamsungHvyInd 5,790 DN 240
SYC 54,100 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 54,400 DN 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 39,250 DN 1,800
IS DONGSEO 41,950 DN 500
S-Oil 65,100 DN 2,100
KorZinc 383,500 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 161,000 UP 7,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 281,500 DN 1,000
HMM 12,550 DN 600
HYUNDAI WIA 46,300 UP 800
KumhoPetrochem 151,000 UP 8,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,400 DN 300
Mobis 243,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,700 DN 350
HDC HOLDINGS 10,450 DN 200
S-1 82,600 DN 800
OCI 66,000 DN 1,500
UNID 45,150 DN 250
KEPCO 21,050 DN 350
SamsungSecu 38,050 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 8,390 DN 120
SKTelecom 229,500 DN 1,500
S&T MOTIV 51,300 DN 1,400
HyundaiElev 40,400 DN 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,800 DN 450
DAEKYO 3,830 DN 25
GKL 14,450 UP 100
Handsome 29,450 DN 450
Asiana Airlines 4,910 DN 310
COWAY 71,500 DN 1,700
LOTTE SHOPPING 96,700 UP 200
