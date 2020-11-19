KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DWS 30,900 DN 1,200
Hanchem 164,000 UP 1,500
IBK 9,080 DN 40
NamhaeChem 8,810 UP 160
DONGSUH 29,000 DN 100
BGF 4,655 DN 5
SamsungEng 13,200 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 DN 500
PanOcean 4,050 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 34,750 UP 1,900
CheilWorldwide 21,050 DN 500
KT 23,500 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151500 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 15,700 DN 250
LG Uplus 11,400 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,000 UP 3,400
KT&G 85,300 DN 400
DHICO 14,650 DN 250
LG Display 14,650 DN 200
Kangwonland 22,650 DN 200
NAVER 280,500 DN 500
Kakao 365,500 0
NCsoft 828,000 UP 28,000
DSME 25,000 DN 950
DSINFRA 8,590 UP 50
DWEC 3,490 DN 170
Donga ST 88,500 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,000 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 370,000 DN 4,500
DongwonF&B 177,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 28,950 DN 50
LGH&H 1,532,000 DN 6,000
LGCHEM 721,000 UP 12,000
KEPCO E&C 16,650 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,900 DN 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 38,200 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,550 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 89,100 UP 300
Celltrion 294,000 UP 3,000
Huchems 23,900 DN 500
(MORE)
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
4
IZ*ONE, Monsta X to join NCsoft's new K-pop platform
-
5
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
1
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases over 300 for 2nd day, tougher antivirus curbs in place
-
4
New virus cases over 300 for 2nd day, tougher antivirus curbs in place
-
5
Greater Seoul, Gwangju adopt tougher distancing rules amid virus flare-up concerns