KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 95,700 UP 900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,300 UP 900
KIH 74,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE Himart 31,200 DN 400
GS 36,900 DN 500
CJ CGV 21,500 DN 400
LIG Nex1 29,850 0
Fila Holdings 44,550 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,000 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,700 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,005 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 188,000 0
LF 15,200 DN 450
FOOSUNG 9,760 UP 40
SK Innovation 154,000 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 26,050 DN 200
Hansae 17,200 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 72,600 DN 2,400
Youngone Corp 30,650 DN 550
KOLON IND 40,950 UP 2,550
HanmiPharm 327,500 UP 15,000
BNK Financial Group 5,980 DN 10
emart 158,000 UP 1,500
KOLMAR KOREA 45,400 DN 600
HANJINKAL 73,700 DN 900
DoubleUGames 59,400 DN 800
CUCKOO 95,600 DN 1,300
COSMAX 99,000 DN 1,500
MANDO 44,100 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 808,000 DN 4,000
INNOCEAN 59,000 UP 700
Doosan Bobcat 31,450 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,450 DN 300
Netmarble 129,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S254500 DN2000
ORION 124,000 0
BGF Retail 130,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 443,000 UP 9,500
HDC-OP 20,550 DN 400
WooriFinancialGroup 9,900 DN 100
