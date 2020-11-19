USFK veterans' association holds alliance conference for junior American soldiers
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- An association of American veterans who served in South Korea held a conference Thursday to help junior U.S. service members better understand the bilateral and security situations surrounding the Korean Peninsula, officials said.
The conference, which took place at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, brought together around 60 junior members of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) and officers from the Seventh Air Force, according to the Korea Defense Veterans Association (KDVA).
Last week, the organization hosted the same event at Camp Humphreys for the USFK's Army members.
Maj. Gen. Stephen C. Williams, USFK's chief of staff was quoted by the organization as saying that the Korea-U.S. alliance is the strongest in the world, and USFK has maintained a staunch readiness posture by rigorously conducting training exercises in preparation for threats by North Korea.
KDVA was founded in 2017 to advocate for the alliance and support the American and Korean military personnel who served or continue to serve it. The nonprofit organization is currently led by former USFK commander Vincent Brooks, and the Korean chapter is headed by retired general Lee Seo-young.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
4
IZ*ONE, Monsta X to join NCsoft's new K-pop platform
-
5
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
1
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases over 300 for 2nd day, tougher antivirus curbs in place
-
4
New virus cases over 300 for 2nd day, tougher antivirus curbs in place
-
5
Greater Seoul, Gwangju adopt tougher distancing rules amid virus flare-up concerns