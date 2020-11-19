Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KBO's Tigers bring back ace Aaron Brooks for 2nd season

All News 16:50 November 19, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Kia Tigers announced Thursday they'll bring back American ace Aaron Brooks for his second season.

Brooks has agreed to a new deal worth US$1 million and will also receive a signing bonus of $200,000.

In 2020, Brooks went 11-4 with a 2.50 ERA over 151 1/3 innings through 23 starts. He was among the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) leaders in major pitching categories when he had to return home in late September to tend to a family emergency.

Brooks missed the rest of the season, while get-well wishes for his young family poured in from Tigers teammates and other KBO players and fans.

Brooks has thanked them for their continued support and said he was planning on playing in 2021.

In this file photo from Sept. 13, 2020, Aaron Brooks of the Kia Tigers pitches against the NC Dinos in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#baseball #KBO
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!