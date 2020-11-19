KBO's Tigers bring back ace Aaron Brooks for 2nd season
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Kia Tigers announced Thursday they'll bring back American ace Aaron Brooks for his second season.
Brooks has agreed to a new deal worth US$1 million and will also receive a signing bonus of $200,000.
In 2020, Brooks went 11-4 with a 2.50 ERA over 151 1/3 innings through 23 starts. He was among the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) leaders in major pitching categories when he had to return home in late September to tend to a family emergency.
Brooks missed the rest of the season, while get-well wishes for his young family poured in from Tigers teammates and other KBO players and fans.
Brooks has thanked them for their continued support and said he was planning on playing in 2021.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
4
IZ*ONE, Monsta X to join NCsoft's new K-pop platform
-
5
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
1
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea faces another potential virus spike as infections near 3-month high
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases over 300 for 2nd day, tougher antivirus curbs in place
-
4
New virus cases over 300 for 2nd day, tougher antivirus curbs in place
-
5
Greater Seoul, Gwangju adopt tougher distancing rules amid virus flare-up concerns