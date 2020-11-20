Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:04 November 20, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- Doubts linger whether gov't measures to supply more public houses will resolve shortage of houses for rent (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Public wants apartments, but gov't policy on homes for rent focuses on smaller houses (Kookmin Daily)
-- Of 114,000 new homes on lease to be supplied, apartments in Seoul will be just 3,500 units (Donga Ilbo)
-- Public wants apartments, but new gov't steps on 'jeonse' shortage miss target (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't measures to supply more houses for rent raise questions about effectiveness (Segye Times)
-- 1 American per minute dies from COVID-19, hopes grow whether vaccines could be Christmas gift (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Public outcry arises over gov't measures to supply more public homes on lease (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to supply 114,000 public homes to curb rising 'jeonse' prices (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party chief relays to President Moon negative public sentiment toward land, justice ministers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to supply 114,000 homes for rent, but of them, apartments in Seoul will be just 3,500 units (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Jeonse' deals dry up in market over new tenant laws, but new gov't policy does not meet expectations (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Gov't to repurpose hotels to make jeonse cheaper (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea's COVID-19 cases top 300 for second day running (Korea Herald)
-- Hit hard by pandemic, Korean theaters look outward (Korea Times)
(END)

