Korean-language dailies

-- Doubts linger whether gov't measures to supply more public houses will resolve shortage of houses for rent (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Public wants apartments, but gov't policy on homes for rent focuses on smaller houses (Kookmin Daily)

-- Of 114,000 new homes on lease to be supplied, apartments in Seoul will be just 3,500 units (Donga Ilbo)

-- Public wants apartments, but new gov't steps on 'jeonse' shortage miss target (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't measures to supply more houses for rent raise questions about effectiveness (Segye Times)

-- 1 American per minute dies from COVID-19, hopes grow whether vaccines could be Christmas gift (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Public outcry arises over gov't measures to supply more public homes on lease (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to supply 114,000 public homes to curb rising 'jeonse' prices (Hankyoreh)

-- Ruling party chief relays to President Moon negative public sentiment toward land, justice ministers (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't to supply 114,000 homes for rent, but of them, apartments in Seoul will be just 3,500 units (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Jeonse' deals dry up in market over new tenant laws, but new gov't policy does not meet expectations (Korea Economic Daily)

