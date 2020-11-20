(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 20)

Against this backdrop, a stable supply of vaccines holds the key to bringing COVID-19 under control. The government has set aside 170 billion won ($152 million) for possible advance payments for vaccines. However, the sum appears insufficient. Thus, it is necessary to increase the budget. Officials should make all-out efforts to hold successful negotiations with drug-makers such as Pfizer and Moderna to purchase their vaccines. They must also make thorough preparations to ensure safe vaccination procedures, and decide on who should be prioritized for immediate inoculation.

