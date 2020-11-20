ITC delays final ruling on botulinum toxin strain dispute between 2 Korean firms
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) again postponed its final ruling on a dispute over a botulinum toxin strain between South Korean drugmakers Medytox Inc. and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., industry officials here said Friday.
A U.S. trade judge was initially scheduled to deliver the final verdict on Thursday (U.S. time) but postponed the date to Dec. 16, they said. The final verdict was already postponed earlier this month.
In July, the judge ruled in its preliminary verdict that Daewoong Pharmaceutical's wrinkle treatment products were developed by using stolen trade secrets of Medytox, recommending a 10-year ban on imports.
Preliminary rulings of the ITC are rarely overturned as in many cases the final decision is the same as the judge's initial findings.
The ruling is expected to reshape the U.S. botulinum toxin market and affect various lawsuits between the two firms in both countries that have been ongoing for the past five years.
In January 2019, Medytox -- along with development partner Allergan plc -- filed a complaint with the ITC, alleging that Daewoong Pharmaceutical stole trade secrets related to the bacterial strain of the company's botulinum product.
Medytox also claimed that its former employee had handed over trade secrets on the complex manufacturing process that is needed to turn botulinum toxin into a drug product.
Daewoong Pharmaceutical has refuted the argument, saying its botulinum toxin product has its own indigenous strain and that Medytox is trying to block U.S. imports of its rival product.
Medytox has its own botulinum toxin product called Meditoxin, which won South Korea's first license in 2006 and has maintained the No. 2 position in the country. It is effective in treating various muscle spasms, overactive muscle diseases and facial wrinkles.
Daewoong then released its botulinum toxin named Nabota in the country in 2014. The product also won sales approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2019.
Daewoong Pharmaceutical's global partner Evolus Inc. is in charge of the sales of Nabota in the United States, which is marketed under the name, Jeuveau.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
