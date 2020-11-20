Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:05 November 20, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/02 Cloudy 0
Incheon 05/03 Cloudy 10
Suwon 06/03 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 08/05 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 09/06 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 08/01 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 12/07 Sunny 0
Jeonju 09/07 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 10/08 Cloudy 30
Jeju 14/13 Rain 20
Daegu 11/08 Cloudy 0
Busan 15/11 Sunny 0
(END)
