Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:05 November 20, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/02 Cloudy 0

Incheon 05/03 Cloudy 10

Suwon 06/03 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 08/05 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 09/06 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 08/01 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 12/07 Sunny 0

Jeonju 09/07 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 10/08 Cloudy 30

Jeju 14/13 Rain 20

Daegu 11/08 Cloudy 0

Busan 15/11 Sunny 0

