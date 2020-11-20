Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Friday, taking a cue from overnight Wall Street tech gains despite an increase in the new coronavirus cases.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 2.9 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,550.32 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Stocks started off with a mild gain after the index hit a nearly three-year high the previous session.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gained 0.87 percent, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average edging up 0.15 percent and the S&P 500 up 0.39 percent.
In Seoul, most large caps traded mixed.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics slipped 0.15 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.61 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 0.83 percent, but leading chemical company LG Chem advanced 1.25 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreated 1.36 percent, but Celltrion added 0.51 percent.
Internet giant Naver inched up 0.18 percent, but its rival Kakao declined 0.27 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,114.7 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.9 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
4
IZ*ONE, Monsta X to join NCsoft's new K-pop platform
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases over 300 for 2nd day, tougher antivirus curbs in place
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases over 300 for 2nd day, tougher antivirus curbs in place
-
3
Tougher distancing regulations take effect, limiting crowds at public facilities
-
4
Seoul soaked by heaviest daily rainfall on record for November
-
5
(2nd LD) Tougher distancing regulations take effect, limiting crowds at public facilities