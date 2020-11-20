(LEAD) Prime minister asks public to avoid social gatherings amid coronavirus spread
By Chang Dong-woo
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday asked the public to refrain from holding year-end social gatherings and nonessential outdoor activities, as South Korea braces for another potential wave of the pandemic, with rising sporadic cluster infections in a number of parts of the nation.
In a televised statement, he said the country's antivirus fight is "facing a crisis."
He appealed to the people to "refrain from holding any scheduled year-end gatherings as much as possible and stay at home if not for essential activities," Chung said.
In particular, he asked those in their 60s and older to "minimize unnecessary outings and meetings" during the winter season.
Chung's comments came as South Korea was grappling with a new wave of sporadic COVID-19 cluster infections across the nation, with new daily reported cases hovering above 300 for three straight days.
To prevent another wave of virus infections, the country decided to enforce tightened virus prevention measures Thursday for the next two weeks in the greater Seoul area and southern city of Gwangju by raising the social distancing level by one notch to Level 1.5 under a new five-tier scheme.
Chung asked relatively younger workers to "either postpone or cancel year-end and after-work gatherings" and that companies participate in the government's social distancing program by facilitating remote work.
He pointed out that the positivity rate of those in their 40s who were tested in the past week stood at 52.2 percent, up 10 percentage points from the previous week.
"The scope and speed of transmissions among the younger population, who often go about symptom-free, isn't easy to catch up with," he noted.
Chung vowed full government efforts to address safety-related anxieties among students preparing for next month's nationwide College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).
"The government will do its utmost to allow all test-takers a safe environment for them to take the exam in a fair manner," he said
The education ministry announced Thursday that it will closely monitor cram schools and other business establishments used by young students to see whether they operate under strict antivirus measures until the end of the CSAT slated for Dec. 3. More than 490,000 high school students and others plan to take the exam simultaneously at designated places across the country.
