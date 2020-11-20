KBO's Lotte Giants sign ex-MLB pitcher Franco
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Lotte Giants announced their signing of new pitcher Enderson Franco on Friday.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team signed the 27-year-old Venezuelan to a one-year deal worth up to US$500,000. The right-hander will make $245,000 in salary and $55,000 as a signing bonus. He can earn up to $200,000 in incentives.
Franco pitched for the San Francisco Giants in 2019 for his first taste of the majors and made five relief appearances spanning 5 1/3 innings. He had a 3.38 ERA with no win-loss record.
In the minor leagues, Franco compiled a 45-59 record and a 4.57 ERA in 183 games, including 163 starts.
The KBO's Giants said Franco's fastball sits above 150 kph, and that they also like his changeup. That he has stayed healthy throughout his career and has been starting consistently in the minors was also a plus, the club added.
KBO clubs are each allowed to carry three foreign players, with a maximum two pitchers. The Giants have already re-signed shortstop Dixon Machado and are also trying to bring back right-hander Dan Straily for another season.
Straily went 15-4 with a 2.50 ERA as one of the KBO's top starters this season. The Lotte Giants said Straily is eyeing a path back to the majors and that they have made him an offer while respecting his wishes to pitch in the big leagues again.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
4
IZ*ONE, Monsta X to join NCsoft's new K-pop platform
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases over 300 for 2nd day, tougher antivirus curbs in place
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases over 300 for 2nd day, tougher antivirus curbs in place
-
3
Tougher distancing regulations take effect, limiting crowds at public facilities
-
4
Seoul soaked by heaviest daily rainfall on record for November
-
5
(2nd LD) Tougher distancing regulations take effect, limiting crowds at public facilities