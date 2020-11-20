Nat'l Assembly to double in-house EV charging stations by 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly said Friday it plans to expand the number of its in-house electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by twofold by next year.
The assembly complex, located in Seoul's western ward of Yeongdeungpo, will double the number of its EV stations from the current 11 to 22 by the end of 2021, according to the National Assembly Secretariat.
The decision was made in line with the government policy on further developing infrastructure for eco-friendly automobiles, it noted.
"EVs are proof of the advancement of the sustainable energy industry that people can observe in their daily lives," Kim Young-choon, secretary general of the secretariat, said.
Kim added that parliament will consistently work to improve the assembly's EV infrastructure.
