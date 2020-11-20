(LEAD) Over 30 virus cases traced to cram school in southwestern Seoul
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout)
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- More than 30 people have been infected with the new coronavirus in cases tied to a Seoul cram school preparing students for a state-run teacher employment exam slated for this weekend, a district office said Friday.
As of 2 p.m., at least 32 people tied to the private education institute in Noryangjin in southwestern Seoul tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Dongjak Ward office.
Two students at the institute were first confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 earlier this week and the others, including the institute's employees, tested positive later, the office said.
Noryangjin is home to a slew of cram schools designed to help people prepare for state tests to become public servants and teachers.
The district office asked 214 people who came in close contact with the patients to be placed under self-quarantine for monitoring. More cases could be reported as tests are still under way.
The outbreak of cluster infections came just one day before the country will conduct an examination to pick middle and high school teachers.
The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education (SMOE) plans to administer the exam as planned despite worries over further spread of the virus, saying that it will enforce tight quarantine measures.
"We plan to go ahead with the exam as planned after strengthening quarantine procedures at the examination sites," a SMOE official said.
Health authorities warned the greater Seoul area, home to half of the country's 51.6 million, is in the third wave of the coronavirus outbreak.
The country added 363 more COVID-19 cases Friday, including 320 local infections, raising the total to 30,017. It marked the third straight day that daily virus cases hovered above 300.
(END)
