Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Nov. 13 -- Microsoft says N. Korean, Russian hackers attacking COVID-19 vaccine makers

15 -- N.K. leader presides over politburo meeting in first public appearance in 25 days

17 -- U.S. successfully destroys ICBM with sea-launched interceptor in test: Pentagon

18 -- Perry says diplomatic solution still possible on N. Korea's denuclearization

19 -- U.S. Treasury imposes sanctions on 2 new N. Korean entities
