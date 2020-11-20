Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korean sci-fi 'Space Sweepers' to be released on Netflix

All News 15:20 November 20, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean science-fiction blockbuster "Space Sweepers" will be released through Netflix without a theatrical run, the U.S. media giant said Friday.

"We are happy to announce that Netflix will open 'Space Sweepers' simultaneously in 190 countries," Netflix said in a release. "As Korea-made dramas and movies have become the most beloved content in the world, we expect that 'Space Sweepers' will also create a global buzz."

But it did not elaborate on the exact release date of the film.

Directed by Jo Sung-hee, the film features a group of space scavengers who hunt for debris to make money in the year 2092. It's set in a fictional universe where Earth is nearly destroyed by pollution and a group of upper class people build a new habitable world in outer space.

It has been one of the most anticipated films in South Korea this year for its star-studded cast of Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri.

But its release schedules have been put off several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a handful of South Korean commercial movies going to Netflix without a run in theaters.

"Time to Hunt," an action thriller directed by Yoon Sung-hyun, became the first Korean film to be directly shown on Netflix in April.

This image provided by Netflix shows a scene from "Space Sweepers." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

